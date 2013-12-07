(Updated: Minor edits.)

Arkansas 74, Clemson 68: Michael Qualls scored 17 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting as the host Razorbacks defeated the Tigers.

Rashad Madden added 14 points and made four 3-pointers and Bobby Portis tallied 13 points for Arkansas (6-2). Qualls hit both of his 3-point attempts and the Razorbacks shot 10-of-21 percent from behind the arc.

K.J. McDaniels had 27 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double to pace Clemson (7-2). Damarcus Harrison added 13 points and Rod Hall scored 10.

After the Razorbacks led 40-32 at halftime, Madden hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second half while a basket by Qualls increased the margin to 54-38 with just over 14 minutes remaining. Clemson trailed by 14 with 5:30 minutes left before pulling within 65-60 on a 3-pointer by McDaniels with 2:46 to go, but couldn’t get any closer than four down the stretch.

Qualls scored eight straight points – including his two 3-pointers – to lift Arkansas from an early three-point deficit to an 18-13 lead. The Razorbacks went ahead by eight before Clemson rattled off nine straight points for its last lead at 26-24 with just over seven minutes left in the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Portis has scored in double figures in all eight games. … Clemson had 19 offensive rebounds en route to a 45-30 advantage on the boards. … The Razorbacks have won 19 consecutive home games.