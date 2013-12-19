Preview: Clemson at Auburn

In its last two games, Clemson allowed a season-high 74 points in a loss at Arkansas and bounced back by yielding a season-low 35 points in a home victory against Furman. Clemson hope to bring its best defensive effort when it visits Auburn in an all-Tigers matchup on Thursday. “Guys are more experienced and we’re in better position defensively,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said after the 36-point win against Furman. “One of the main things we wanted to emphasize tonight was deflections. The past few games, we haven’t been getting that many deflections. You want to get steals and blocks and tipped passes - just have more activity defensively.”

K.J. McDaniels and Clemson should have a big advantage up front against Auburn, which received a total of two points and three rebounds from starting forward Jordon Granger and center Benas Griciunas in a 19-point loss to Illinois its last time out. “We’re not getting any production out of our 4s and 5s. Nothing,” frustrated coach Tony Barbee said. Auburn continues to get production out of KT Harrell, who combines with Chris Denson to give Barbee one of the top scoring duos in the nation.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (8-2): Clemson has allowed fewer than 60 points in eight of its 10 games, including wins over South Carolina (71-57) and Temple (72-58). Brownell’s team has yet to post a road victory this season - losing to Arkansas 74-68 in its only opportunity - although the continued improvement of McDaniels gives the team an excellent chance to win Thursday. The junior forward is playing similar minutes to last season but has increased his numbers across the board, particularly his scoring (10.9 to 17.6), shooting percentage (43.3 to 47.6), free-throw percentage (68.4 to 89.4) and rebounding (five to 6.6).

ABOUT AUBURN (4-3): Denson (19.9) and Harrell (18.4) combine to average more than 38 points per game, while Denson places second on the team in rebounds (5.9) and assists (2.7). After scoring 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting against Illinois, Harrell has alternated games where he has shot above 50 percent and below 40 percent all season. If that trend continues, Barbee could look for scoring help from freshman guard Tahj Shamsid-Deen, who has made eight 3-pointers over his last four games.

TIP-INS

1. McDaniels is the only Clemson player averaging in double figures, although junior G Rod Hall is enjoying a productive junior season (9.9 points, four assists, 52.3 percent shooting).

2. Clemson has 11 players averaging at least 11 minutes per game and nobody averaging 30 minutes.

3. Auburn’s three defeats have come by an average of 22.3 points, including an embarrassing 111-92 home loss to Northwestern State in mid-November.

PREDICTION: Clemson 88, Auburn 69