Auburn 66, Clemson 64: Chris Denson scored 19 points as Auburn held off visiting Clemson in an all-Tigers matchup.

KT Harrell contributed 14 points for Auburn (5-3), which won despite shooting poorly from 3-point range (4-of-17) and the free-throw line (10-of-18). Auburn also received eight points and seven rebounds from Allen Payne as it bounced back from a pair of losses to Iowa State and Illinois.

Clemson (8-3) placed three players in double figures, led by K.J. McDaniels (18 points) and Rod Hall (16 points). Jordan Roper added 12 points for Clemson but missed two key free throws in the final minute.

Auburn scored the game’s first eight points and led throughout the bulk of the first half before Clemson rallied behind Hall’s two late 3-pointers to forge a 34-34 tie at halftime. Clemson took its biggest lead at 43-34 on Sidy Djitte’s layup about five minutes into the second half, but Auburn bounced back to draw even at 48-48.

Down the stretch, the teams again were tied at 50, 52, 58, 60 and finally 62 on Hall’s free throws with 57 seconds left. With 43 seconds to play, Denson made 1-of-2 foul shots to put Auburn up 63-62 and Clemson failed to cash in down the stretch as Hall missed a jumper and Roper missed two foul shots while Auburn made enough free throws to hold on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was just the third time in 11 games that Clemson had allowed more than 60 points. ... Auburn committed just 10 turnovers, while Clemson only had seven. ... Only two bench players scored for Clemson - Roper and Djitte - while Auburn received bench points from five players, led by Malcolm Canada’s seven points.