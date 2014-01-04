Preview: Clemson at Boston College

Clemson has played solid defense over the first two months and looks to improve on the offensive end when it begins ACC play at Boston College on Saturday. The Tigers, who lead the league in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense, 3-point defense and blocked shots, have suffered their three losses by a total of 14 points. Boston College, which is 1-6 all-time against Clemson at home, dropped a 73-58 decision to Harvard on Wednesday for its sixth loss in the last seven contests.

The Eagles could be at a big disadvantage on the glass with Clemson averaging almost 10 more rebounds. The Tigers’ defense, however, will get a challenge from two outstanding offensive players in Olivier Hanlan and Ryan Anderson. Clemson, which lost to Arkansas and Auburn in it only true road games, will need to shoot better than 43.8 percent and give leading scorer K.J. McDaniels more support if it is to be a factor in the ACC race.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, RSN, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (9-3): McDaniels averages 16.8 points and is second in rebounds (6.7) while Rod Hall is the only other player scoring in double figures (10.8). Guard Jordan Roper (9.7) could be ready to contribute more on a regular basis after posting a total of 47 points in the last three games, including 19 in the 80-50 victory over Virginia Military Institute on Monday. Center Landry Nnoko leads the way in rebounds (seven) for the Tigers, who allow only 35.1 percent shooting and 52.8 points per game.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-10, 0-1 ACC): The Eagles lost their ACC opener to Maryland 88-80 on Dec. 12 despite owning a lead with under six minutes remaining. Hanlan averages 19.4 points – third in the league – and Anderson is next at 16.2 while leading the team in rebounding (7.2) and shooting 52.4 percent from the field. Joe Rahon chips in with 9.5 points, but no one else is scoring more than 5.5. The Eagles are shooting 31.6 percent from 3-point range this season – down from 35.3 in 2012-13 with the same group.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College (77.8 percent) and Clemson (77.1) are both in the top 10 in the nation in free-throw shooting.

2. Clemson leads the all-time series 10-7, but the Eagles have won the last three games – including two last season.

3. The Tigers have blocked 86 shots through the first 13 games, while Boston College has recorded only 39 in 14 contests.

PREDICTION: Clemson 70, Boston College 62