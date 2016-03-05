Preview: Clemson at Boston College

Boston College is presented with one final opportunity to avoid a winless ACC slate when it hosts Clemson on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Eagles lost at the buzzer at North Carolina State the last time out, the closest of their 17 losses in conference play.

One more defeat would make them the first team to go through ACC action without a victory since Maryland in 1986-87, and it would follow up a winless conference run by the school’s football team, making Boston College the first major conference team since Georgia in 1943-44 to go without a league triumph in both sports. The Tigers have lost three in a row to all but nullify their chances at an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. Their last best chance to gain a marquee win to impress the selection committee went by the board with Tuesday’s 64-57 loss to No. 4 Virginia. Jaron Blossomgame scored 31 of Clemson’s points to become the first Tiger to register more than 50 percent of his team’s scoring since Skip Wise in 1974.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3, RSN

ABOUT CLEMSON (16-13, 9-8 ACC): Blossomgame is 7-of-11 from beyond the arc over the last two games and has scored at least 22 points in 10 out of the last 12 contests. Only one other player - forward Donte Grantham (10.2) - is scoring in double digits and he has shot under 50 percent from the floor in 11 straight games. Guard Avry Holmes missed all six of his shots in the loss to Virginia but had 17 points - tied for his high in ACC play - in a 65-54 win over the Eagles at home last month.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-23, 0-17): The Eagles have lost the last two games by a combined six points and senior center Dennis Clifford’s solid stretch run is one big reason for the increased competitiveness. Clifford had a season-high 18 points against the Wolfpack on Wednesday and has scored at least 13 in six of his last seven games after being held to single digits in the previous six affairs. Boston College will want more from leading scorer Eli Carter (16.1) in this meeting after he was held to five points on 1-of-17 shooting in the previous encounter with the Tigers.

TIP-INS

1. Carter is averaging 19 points in four games since his rough outing at Clemson.

2. Blossomgame has played at least 35 minutes in each ACC game.

3. Boston College will play a first-round game in the ACC tournament on Tuesday against the No. 11 seed. Clemson will earn anywhere between the sixth and ninth seeds and play a second-round contest on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Clemson 67, Boston College 63