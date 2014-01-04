(Updated: Minor edits.)

Clemson 62, Boston College 60: K.J. McDaniels recorded 16 points and nine rebounds while Jordan Roper scored 15 as the visiting Tigers held off a furious late rally to edge the Eagles.

McDaniels made one free throw with 6.7 seconds remaining for a 62-59 lead before Boston College’s Olivier Hanlan was fouled with 1.9 seconds to play. Hanlan made the first, intentionally missed the second and was fouled after grabbing his own rebound, but could not convert either free throw with 1.3 seconds left.

Hanlan finished with 27 points and Ryan Anderson had 13 for the Eagles (4-11, 0-2 ACC), who have dropped seven of their last eight contests. Rod Hall chipped in with 12 points and seven assists for Clemson (10-3, 1-0), which held Boston College to 36.6 percent from the field.

The Eagles were within five before Clemson scored 10 of the final 11 points in the first half, capped by a Roper 3-pointer, for a 31-17 edge at intermission. The Tigers held Boston College to 4-of-16 from the field in the opening 20 minutes and committed only one turnover.

Hanlan’s 3-pointer capped a 6-0 run to open the second half for the Eagles and his three-point play pulled them within 39-35 with 13:18 left. Clemson pushed the lead back to 10 and Boston College got within 59-56 with less than a minute remaining before Adonis Filer’s key turnaround basket with 11.9 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson leads the all-time series 11-7 and snapped a three-game losing streak while winning for the second time in eight games at Boston College. … Boston College 7-1 C Dennis Clifford, who has been struggling with a knee injury all season, saw his first action and contributed three rebounds and a block. … Two of the top 10 free-throw shooting teams in the nation made just 35-of-48 combined as Clemson drained 12-of-16.