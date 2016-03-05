EditorsNote: FIXING name to Blossomgame in first and and third grafs

Clemson 66, Boston College 50

Jaron Blossomgame went on a personal 9-2 run late in the first half and visiting Clemson ended a three-game losing streak by handing Boston College a historic 66-50 ACC defeat in the regular-season finale for both teams on Saturday.

With the loss, BC’s 18th straight, the Eagles (7-24, 0-18) became the first team ever to go through an 18-game ACC schedule without a win. With the football team also winless in conference play, the school became the first major-conference program since TCU in 1976-77 (the second since World War II) to go winless in both football and basketball in the same season.

Blossomgame, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds, hit three 3-pointers in a row to give the Tigers (17-13, 10-8) a 17-point lead late in the first half. The Eagles then went 8:40 in the second half without a point as the game got completely out of hand -- and Clemson kept its postseason hopes alive.

Donte Graham had 13 points and eight rebounds, Avry Holmes 11 points and Landry Nnoko nine points and seven rebounds in the win.

Freshman Jerome Robinson led the Eagles with a game-high 18 points and five assists, center Dennis Clifford adding 14 points and 11 rebounds in the final game of his injury marred career. Eli Carter, the graduate senior guard, closed his only season at BC with a 2-of-11 game and only six points.