Clemson 69, Coastal Carolina 40: K.J. McDaniels scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Tigers ripped the visiting Chanticleers.

McDaniels reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season and was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Devin Coleman added 14 off the bench, scoring in double figures for the second straight game after never before achieving the feat for Clemson (6-1).

Elijah Wilson led Coastal Carolina (2-5) with 16 points while Josh Cameron was the only other Chanticleer in double figures with 10. Coastal Carolina shot only 28.3 percent from the field.

Clemson score the first 13 points and raced out to a 21-4 lead with about 8 ½ minutes left in the first half, with six different Tigers contributing over that span. The Chanticleers chipped away before halftime as Wilson scored seven points during an 8-0 run that made it 33-21 at the break.

Coastal Carolina could get no closer than 10 in the second half. It was the second time the Tigers limited an opponent to 40 points or fewer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson is holding opponents to 51.2 points per game. … McDaniels added three blocks. … Coleman played 28 minutes Friday after amassing a total of 30 over the first six games.