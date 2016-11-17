EditorsNote: updates that Clemson plays Xavier on Friday

Holmes paces Clemson to easy win over Davidson

Junior guard Avry Holmes scored 22 points as Clemson improved to 2-0 with a 95-78 victory against Davidson on Thursday in the first round of the Tire Pros Invitational at the HP Field House in Orlando, Fla.

All five Clemson starters scored in double figures as the Tigers posted their highest point total in eight seasons under coach Brad Brownell.

Forward Jaron Blossomgame added 17 points, guard Gabe DeVoe 16 and forward Donte Grantham and center Sidy Djitte had 12 apiece.

Davidson (1-1) was led by forward Peyton Aldridge's 22 points. Guard Jack Gibbs added 18 and guard Jordan Watkins had 12.

Davidson led early, making six of its first 10 shots from 3-point range, but cooled off, missing its final 13 shots from beyond the arc in the first half and its first three of the second half.

Clemson took its first lead of the game at 17-15 on a layup by Marquise Reed with 13:27 left in the first half and extended that advantage to 47-34 at the break by ending the half on an 18-6 run.

The Tigers, who play Xavier on Friday, shot 52 percent from the floor and made 26 of 32 free throws, including their first 13 attempts.