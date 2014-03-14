Preview: Duke vs. Clemson

Jabari Parker’s college career may conclude in the coming weeks, but the ACC Freshman of the Year looks to lead third-seed Duke to its 20th conference title. The Blue Devils begin their drive for another tournament championship Friday in the quarterfinals against No. 6 seed Clemson, and Parker’s performance will be a big factor in whether Duke claims the title Sunday. The Tigers rallied from a nine-point deficit to oust Georgia Tech 69-65 in overtime in the second round Thursday, and will take aim at beating the Blue Devils for the second time this season.

The highlight of Clemson’s season to this point came Jan. 11 at home, when three players recorded double-doubles to spark the Tigers to a 72-59 victory over Duke. Clemson, which ranks third in the nation in scoring defense, held Parker to five points after halftime. Parker finished second in the ACC in scoring at 19.2 points while leading the league in rebounds per game (nine) and double-doubles (14), sparking a Duke offense that averaged an ACC-best 79.8 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN

ABOUT CLEMSON (20-11): McDaniels, a first-team all-ACC honoree, struggled from the field against Georgia Tech but still finished with 18 points, and leads the Tigers in scoring at 17.2 points. Jaron Blossomgame, who along with McDaniels and Landry Nnoko posted double-doubles against Duke, scored seven critical points Thursday. The Tigers are allowing 57.8 points per game and held Georgia Tech to 36.9 percent shooting from the field after surrendering three of their past four opponents to shoot 50 percent or higher.

ABOUT DUKE (24-7): Sophomore Rodney Hood provides plenty of support for Parker on offense, averaging 16.5 points while ranking second in the ACC in 3-point shooting (42.5 percent) to teammate Andre Dawkins (43.3 percent). Duke led the ACC with 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, ranking eighth nationally. The Blue Devils closed the regular season 7-2 following a two-point overtime loss at Syracuse, including a six-point victory over the Orange on Feb. 22.

TIP-INS

1. McDaniels scored 24 points with 10 rebounds in the earlier matchup with the Blue Devils, Blossomgame added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Nnoko finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

2. The Tigers have gone to overtime in three of their past four games, winning two of the three.

3. Parker (30 points, 11 rebounds) and Hood (24 points, three 3-pointers) put on a command performance in a 93-81 victory over North Carolina in the regular-season finale Saturday.

PREDICTION: Duke 68, Clemson 62