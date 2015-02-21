Preview: Clemson at Duke

Fifth-ranked Duke expects to have freshman star Jahlil Okafor on the floor when it hosts Clemson in ACC play on Saturday. Okafor sprained his left ankle during Wednesday’s overtime victory over North Carolina and will be monitored up until game time. “We’ll see what happens – sometimes you can play the night of the game because of the adrenaline and everything’s moving,” Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters. “We’ll see if he’s going to be ready for Saturday.”

Okafor had 12 points and 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double during Duke’s 92-90 win over the Tar Heels, but it was guard Tyus Jones with 22 points who fueled the way for the Blue Devils’ sixth straight victory. “Sometimes (Jones) would rather have someone else do it, but when he took the wheel, the car finished in first place,” Krzyzewski told reporters. “He was tremendous.” The Tigers have lost three of their last four games, including a 63-52 loss to Georgia Tech on Monday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CLEMSON (15-11, 7-7 ACC): The Tigers lack firepower, and the team-based approach can be a challenge against some of the powerful teams in the ACC. Of course, Georgia Tech is one of the bottom feeders, and Clemson only scored 52 points against the Yellow Jackets with no individual scoring more than 10. Forward Jaron Blossomgame leads the Tigers in scoring (12.9) and rebounding (8.1) while forward Donte Grantham (9.1 points) and center Landry Nnoko (7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, team-best 47 blocked shots) are solid contributors.

ABOUT DUKE (23-3, 10-3): Jones raised his scoring average to 11.7 points after matching his season-best output, and he trails Okafor (17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds) and backcourt mate Quinn Cook (15.1 points). Cook connected on six 3-pointers against the Tar Heels and has made at least one in 36 consecutive games, one shy of the school mark held by Trajan Langdon (37 in 1995-96). Forward Justise Winslow has scored in double digits in seven straight games to raise his season average to 11.5.

TIP-INS

1. The teams split two meetings last season with the Blue Devils averaging just 61 points.

2. Okafor has scored in double digits in all 26 games.

3. Clemson G Damarcus Harrison made his 100th career 3-point basket in the game against Georgia Tech.

PREDICTION: Duke 70, Clemson 57