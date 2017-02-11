No. 19 Duke hopes to avoid a letdown on the heels of an emotional victory when it hosts struggling Clemson on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils aim for their fifth straight overall victory and their 17th in a row against the Tigers at home.

The Blue Devils appear to be hitting their stride after a midseason slump, and they’re coming off one of their best showings of the season in an 86-78 home win over rival North Carolina on Thursday. “We’ll show the maturity of our team by how we respond on Saturday,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters. “It’s a quick turnaround. It’s like an NCAA Tournament where you play that 10 o’clock game Thursday night, it’s Friday morning, and all the sudden you have the 12:15 game on Saturday. We have to see if we can handle that.” The Tigers have lost two straight and eight of their last 10 following an 82-81 home setback against Syracuse on Tuesday. Clemson’s last two matchups against ranked opponents have ended horribly, as it was pounded by 32 points at Louisville on Jan. 19 and lost by 48 at Florida State on Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT CLEMSON (13-10, 3-8 ACC): The Tigers have only two players who average double digits in points but eight who score at least 6.3 per contest. Jaron Blossomgame (17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds) and Avry Holmes (11.6 points) are the most consistent offensive contributors, and the former is coming off his 20th career ACC performance of at least 20 points - third-most in program history. Shelton Mitchell (8.2 points, four assists) has averaged six assists over his last five games, and Sidy Djitte (6.3 points, 7.8 rebounds) has reached double digits in rebounds in consecutive games.

ABOUT DUKE (19-5, 7-4): The Blue Devils have had a tough time finding an offensive identity, due in large part to a lack of continuity, but things are beginning to take shape. Grayson Allen (16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, four assists) turned in an outstanding performance against North Carolina, matching his career high with seven 3-pointers en route to 25 points. Allen and leading scorer Luke Kennard (19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds) are dangerous from the outside, creating space in the paint for Jayson Tatum (16, seven) and Amile Jefferson (11.6, 9.1).

TIP-INS

1. Kennard has made a 3-pointer in 27 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the ACC.

2. A win would give Clemson at least three ACC road victories in four consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

3. Allen has made at least three 3-pointers in four straight games and nine times this campaign.

PREDICTION: Duke 81, Clemson 70