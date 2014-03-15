(Updated: RECASTS sentence 2 in graph 4)

No. 6 Duke 63, Clemson 62: Rodney Hood hit two free throws with 3.8 seconds to play as the Blue Devils survived blowing a double-digit lead in the ACC quarterfinals in Greensboro, N.C.

Jabari Parker scored 18 points, Hood scored 17 and Rasheed Sulaimon added 14 for third-seeded Duke (25-7), which avenged a 72-59 loss to Clemson (20-12) earlier this season and advanced to Saturday’s semifinal against North Carolina State. The Blue Devils, who were outrebounded 48-30 in a loss to the Tigers in January, won the rebounding battle 34-25, sparked by Amile Jefferson’s 13 boards.

Rod Hall scored 13 points to lead Clemson, giving the Tigers a one-point lead on a driving layup in the final seconds. K.J. McDaniels, battling a bruised left shoulder, scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and Jordan Roper added 11 points off the bench.

Clemson rallied from 10 points down in the final 10 minutes, pulling within 61-60 after McDaniels hit one of two free throws with 47.7 seconds to play. Sulaimon missed a driving shot on the ensuing possession and Hall’s basket gave the Tigers a 62-61 lead with 7.4 seconds to play.

Hood drove the right side with time running down and drew a foul from McDaniels, and the sophomore calmly hit both free throws to put the Blue Devils ahead by one. Hall drove into the length of the court but lost control of the ball in the lane before he could get up a shot just before the buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duke used an 11-2 run to build a 42-29 lead early in the second half, and led 50-40 with just under 10 minutes left. … The Tigers shot 51.2 percent from the field and hit their final seven shots. … Duke finished 16-for-18 from the free-throw line, with Parker and Hood combining to go 13-for-14.