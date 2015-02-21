Without Okafor, Duke still dominates Clemson

DURHAM, N.C. -- Short-handed Duke had plenty left after all.

Senior guard Quinn Cook scored 27 points and freshman forward Justise Winslow added 20 as fourth-ranked Duke, playing without leading scorer and rebounder Jahlil Okafor, defeated Clemson 78-56 on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“Just knowing we were missing our best player, everybody had to come out and be aggressive,” Winslow said. “We got a big lead and that helped. We knew eventually we’d be able to wear them out. Just try to stay aggressive throughout the whole game.”

Cook, who made 11 of 18 shots, matched his career-high point total set two years ago against Clemson.

Winslow tied his season high in points and grabbed a season-best 13 rebounds. He scored 17 first-half points before Cook picked up the slack in the second half.

Guards Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen added 11 and 10 points for Duke (24-3, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which remained two games behind first-place Virginia. Jones provided nine assists, while Allen scored in double figures for the first time since the season opener.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called it one of the most impressive victories in memory because of the circumstances. He said he knew it would be difficult to rekindle the energy after Wednesday night’s emotion-packed overtime victory against North Carolina.

“‘Strong together’ was kind of a theme,” Krzyzewski said.

Duke played without Okafor, a freshman center who suffered a sprained ankle in the first half Wednesday night against North Carolina.

“There’s a lot of improvement, but not enough where he can play,” Krzyzewski said. “Believe me: He wants to play.”

Less than an hour before tipoff, the school announced that Okafor would miss the game. Even though he returned to Wednesday night’s game and made a go-ahead basket in overtime, he wasn’t in uniform for the first time this season.

Okafor is averaging team highs of 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He has shot 66.1 percent this season while scoring in double figures in every game. That includes 10 double-doubles.

Even without Okafor, 16 of Duke’s first 20 points were scored by freshmen.

Duke used guard Matt Jones in the starting lineup in place of Okafor, giving the Blue Devils a smaller unit than normal.

“This one was very satisfying,” Winslow said. “Coach told us most teams wouldn’t be able to come out in a game (given these circumstances) and get the job done.”

The Blue Devils were pleased with how they demonstrated grit and togetherness.

“It shows a toughness,” forward Amile Jefferson said. “That’s how good teams are built.”

Forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 10 points for Clemson (15-12, 7-8), which was in desperate need of an impressive outcome to bolster its postseason possibilities.

Duke, which was reduced to a seven-player rotation, became the first Clemson opponent to score more than 65 points since the Tigers gave up 74 to North Carolina in their ACC opener 14 games ago. The Blue Devils shot 51.7 percent while Clemson hit 41.5 percent, including 22.2 percent (4 of 18) from 3-point range.

“Our inability to score and our turnovers, just how passive we were offensively, I think was what really led to our defense just not being any good,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

Clemson reserve guard Gabe DeVoe, who entered the game with four points this season, made his second 3-pointer of the game to pull Clemson within 48-37.

Cook and Allen hit 3-pointers for Duke’s only points during a stretch of nearly six minutes early in the second half. Those baskets were enough for the Blue Devils to maintain a double-digit lead.

Then Cook drained another 3-pointer and scored twice in transition as Duke pulled away, going up 68-45 with about eight minutes left.

“Their pace is very good,” Brownell said of the Blue Devils. “They score so much, you’re going to have to score.”

Earlier, Duke got it going in transition and built a 42-27 halftime lead.

The score was tied at 13-13 before Duke began going to work.

“It helped us that they didn’t hit like they can hit,” Krzyzewski said of Clemson’s shooting.

The Blue Devils pulled away late in the first half, building a 34-20 lead, with Winslow accounting for 16 of those points.

NOTES: It was the only scheduled meeting between the teams this season. ... Last March, Duke won a one-point decision against Clemson in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. ... Duke C Jahlil Okafor was part of a three-freshman group that had started every game this season until he sat out Saturday with an ankle injury. ... ESPN didn’t assign commentator Dick Vitale to Wednesday’s North Carolina/Duke game and that drew considerable commentary. He was on the call for Saturday’s game vs. Clemson. ... Duke plays Wednesday night at Virginia Tech. ... Clemson is off until next Saturday’s home game against Georgia Tech, marking the second meeting between the teams in less than two weeks.