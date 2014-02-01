Preview: Clemson at Florida State

Clemson started ACC play with four wins in five games thanks to one of the nation s best defenses, but the Tigers were shredded by Pittsburgh and North Carolina in losses to end January. Clemson tips off February at Florida State on Saturday looking to regain its defensive prowess, after allowing an average of 78 points in losing its past two games by a combined 52 points. The Seminoles have dropped three of their past four games, the latest a 74-70 defeat Wednesday at North Carolina State.

Florida State is second in ACC play in field goal percentage, but missed three critical front-ends of one-and-ones in Wednesday s loss and shot just 15-for-26 from the free-throw line. Ian Miller leads the Seminoles in scoring at 13.3 points, coming off the bench to score 17 on Wednesday. K.J. McDaniels averages 16.2 points to lead Clemson’s offense and its defense is among the nation’s best at 56.1 points allowed per game.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CLEMSON (13-6, 4-3 ACC): McDaniels is sixth in the conference in shooting at 46.7 percent, but the junior is 8-for-23 from the field in the past two games. Clemson gave up 56.3 percent shooting against Pittsburgh and 55.4 percent against North Carolina while allowing 16 makes from 3-point range in the two contests. The Tigers are 318th nationally in scoring at 64.5 points and have scored more than 62 points once in the past seven games.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (13-7, 4-4): Forward Okaro White is averaging 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in his past three games, but missed half of his 10 free-throw attempts in Wednesday s loss. The Seminoles are one of the better shooting teams in the nation, hitting 47.8 percent from the field for the season. Turnovers have been a problem, as Florida State has averaged 15.3 in its past three losses.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers lead the ACC in blocked shots at 6.3 per game and the Seminoles are second at 6.2.

2. The Seminoles have hit 42.1 percent of their 3-point attempts in conference play, best in the ACC.

3. Florida State leads the series 34-28, beating the Tigers 73-69 in the first round of last season s ACC tournament.

PREDICTION: Clemson 64, Florida State 58