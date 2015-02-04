Preview: Clemson at Florida State

Carrying the momentum of three wins in its last four games, Florida State looks to get on a roll when it hosts Clemson on Wednesday. It hasn’t been easy in ACC play for the Seminoles, who used a road win over the Tigers on Jan. 19 to shake a 1-4 start to the conference schedule and spark the recent upswing. After the 55-54 decision over Miami (Fla.) on Saturday, coach Leonard Hamilton kept things in perspective while telling reporters, “What’s important is for us to prepare for Clemson.”

The Tigers have hit their stride of late as well, winning three in a row since the loss to Florida State and four of five to neutralize a 1-3 start to ACC play. Coach Brad Brownell was pleased with his club after a 64-49 win over Boston College last time out but didn’t want to get too far ahead of himself. “It feels good but (we have) a long way to go in this league,” Brownell told reporters. “You take it week by week and see what we’ve got to do.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (13-8, 5-4 ACC): Brownell was adamant after the Boston College win that his team still needs to get better, citing the level of talent in the ACC overall as a testament to taking things one day at a time. “It feels good to be over .500 right now,” Brownell told reporters. “But this league never stops. (Still) I‘m very pleased with where we are and how this team has improved over the course of the season.” Jaron Blossomgame is Clemson’s leading scorer, averaging 13.1 points, while also pacing the team with 8.1 rebounds per contest.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (12-10, 4-5): The Seminoles have shown a knack for battling through adversity on a consistent basis this season but Hamilton is leery of the win over Miami starting an uncomfortable trend. “I hope that’s not our identity, getting down by 16 and fighting back,” Hamilton told reporters. “I want to maintain our identity of playing hard, executing and giving tremendous effort.” Freshman guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes has stepped up to lead Florida State with an average of 13.8 points after the early-season dismissal of Aaron Thomas for violating team rules.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State is looking to gain its third straight ACC home win, uninterrupted by a road game, for the first time since joining the league in the 1991-92.season.

2. Clemson is tied with Georgia Tech for last in field goal percentage (41.3) in the ACC and shot a mere 34 percent against the Seminoles last month.

3. Hamilton is five wins shy of tying J.K. Kennedy as Florida State’s all-time winningest coach, notching the 231st victory with the Seminoles last time out against Miami.

PREDICTION: Florida State 67, Clemson 60