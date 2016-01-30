Preview: Clemson at Florida State

With wins over four Top 25 teams in an 18-day stretch, Clemson has put itself in the mix for its first NCAA Tournament berth in five years. However, the Tigers can’t get too comfortable down the stretch, which starts with the first of three straight road games Saturday at Florida State.

Clemson added No. 23 Pittsburgh to the list of ranked Atlantic Coast Conference heavyweights it has taken down this month, which includes Louisville, Duke and Miami, and now faces road tilts with Wake Forest and Virginia Tech after this one. “Like I told the guys this week, we need to focus on ourselves, control what we can control and play very good basketball,” coach Brad Brownell told reporters after the Pitt game. ”We’ve got to keep grinding and stay motivated and hungry.” One hungry Tiger is Jaron Blossomgame, who scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the 73-60 triumph over the Panthers on Wednesday. Florida State, which dropped an 84-75 decision at Clemson on Jan. 2, has lost five of its last eight games but is coming off a 72-62 win at Boston College on Tuesday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (13-7, 6-2 ACC): The 6-7 Blossomgame (16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds), who gives the Tigers a shooter they haven’t had in a few years, is the first Tiger to reach 20 points in three consecutive games since current Houston Rocket K.J. McDaniels did it early in the 2013-14 season and the first one to do it in league play since Edward Scott in 2002-03. “Blossomgame is playing very well right now, playing confidently and making some shots, which opens things up for other players and makes him even harder to guard,” Brownell said. Senior guard Jordan Roper (9.4 points, 4.2 assists) scored 23 points – his third-highest output of his career - in the earlier win over the Seminoles this season.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (13-7, 3-5): Malik Beasley (17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds) scored 22 points and added four 3-pointers in the win over Boston College, fellow freshman guard Dwayne Bacon (16 points, six rebounds) contributed 12 points and a season-high 14 rebounds and sophomore point Xavier Rathan-Mayes (11.9, 5.4) dished out nine assists. “They’re so good on the perimeter, those three guys. They’re a nightmare matchup because they’re such good drivers of the ball,” BC coach Jim Christian said after the game. Beasley scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting in the first matchup with Clemson, but Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Dwayne Bacon combined for just 16 points on 7-of-25 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State leads the all-time series 37-31.

2. Clemson’s school-record streak of consecutive free throws reached 36 before C Sidy Djitte missed one early in the second half of the Pitt game.

3. The Tigers have their most wins over Top 25 teams since Rick Barnes’ club won five in 1996-97, and it’s the first time in school history the Tigers have won four games over ranked foes in the same month.

PREDICTION: Florida State 75, Clemson 72