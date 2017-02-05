After two shocking upset losses on the road, No. 16 Florida State hopes it has rediscovered itself as it hosts Clemson on Sunday. The Seminoles, who gave up 80 points per game in defeats at Georgia Tech and Syracuse, locked down Miami in Wednesday’s 75-57 victory, forcing 14 turnovers and holding the Hurricanes scoreless for a 6 ½-minute stretch in the second half.

“I thought in the second half our defense tightened up a little bit,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters after the Seminoles' first victory since going 5-1 in a six-game stretch against ranked opponents. The Tigers have won two games in a row following a six-game losing streak, the latest a 74-62 home triumph over Georgia Tech on Wednesday. “We had some stretches where we really played well, especially defensively,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told the media afterward. The Tigers limited Georgia Tech to 1-for-11 from 3-point range while all five starters scored in double figures.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CLEMSON (13-8, 3-6 ACC): Senior forward Jaron Blossomgame continues to lead the Tigers in scoring at 18 points per game, but is getting more offensive help of late. Forward Donte Grantham is averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in his past four games, while guard Avry Holmes is shooting 51 percent from 3-point range in ACC games. The Tigers are averaging 75.5 points per game - on pace for the program’s highest output since 2008-09.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (19-4, 7-3 ACC): Sophomore Dwayne Bacon, a finalist for the Julius Erving Award (nation's best small forward), leads the Seminoles in scoring at 17.1 points. Freshman Jonathan Isaac has put together an impressive debut season, averaging 13.3 points and a team-leading eight rebounds while shooting 53.3 percent from the field. Florida State ranks second in the ACC and 17th nationally in scoring offense (83.3 points per game).

TIP-INS

1. Clemson has won in two of its past three trips to Florida State, winning in Tallahassee in 2014 and 2015 before losing there last season.

2. Bacon needs 72 points to become the second Seminole sophomore to reach 1,000 career points (Bob Sura).

3. Florida State leads the conference in forced turnovers per game (14.9).

PREDICTION: Florida State 76, Clemson 64