Clemson 62, Florida State 56: Jaron Blossomgame totaled 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the visiting Tigers past the Seminoles in ACC action.

Donte Grantham and Jordan Roper added 13 points apiece for Clemson (14-8, 6-4 ACC), which recorded its fourth straight victory. Josh Smith contributed eight points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Tigers, who prevailed despite shooting 40.4 percent from the field.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes finished with 15 points to lead the offense for Florida State (12-11, 4-6), which failed to capitalize on the momentum of three wins in its previous four games – including an upset over Miami (Fla.) last time out. Boris Bojanovsky registered 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench while Devon Bookert had 10 points for the Seminoles, who shot 35.7 percent, including 4-of-14 from 3-point range.

Florida State jumped out to a 15-9 lead, paced by five early points from Rathan-Mayes, before a 3-pointer from Austin Ajukwa just before the midway point of the first half sent Clemson on an 8-2 run to tie the game at 17. A bucket from Bookert gave the Seminoles a four-point edge with just over four minutes remaining in the frame but the Tigers closed the period with 10 unanswered points, including a 3-pointer and three consecutive free throws from Roper, to take 27-21 halftime advantage.

After the break, Florida State used an 8-2 run to pull to within 37-33 with 13:20 to play before Clemson followed with a 7-1 spurt to restore a 10-point advantage with just over 11 minutes left. A 9-4 jolt that featured five points from Grantham pushed the Tigers’ lead to 10 with 3:24 to go and while Florida State crept to within 58-56 on a pair of Bookert free throws with 29 seconds left, Smith and Roper each hit two free throws to secure the win for the Tigers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson recorded 14 turnovers to Florida State’s 17, improving to 7-1 on the season when winning the turnover battle. ... Bookert shot 3-of-6 from the field, while the other four Seminoles starters combined to shoot 10-of-29. ... The Tigers, who shot 16-of-31 from the free-throw line in a Jan. 19 home loss to the Seminoles, converted 19-of-30, led by an 8-for-9 showing from Roper.