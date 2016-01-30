Florida State 76, Clemson 65

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State got a much-needed Atlantic Coast Conference win Saturday when it downed red-hot Clemson 76-65 at the Donald L. Tucker Center for its eighth victory against the Tigers in their last 11 meetings.

Led once again by the most explosive freshman duo in the nation, the Seminoles (14-7, 4-5 ACC) got a combined 35 points from their superstar young guards Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley.

Bacon dropped a team-high 21 points and also pulled down seven rebounds, while Beasley had a strong second half and finished with 15 points and three boards. Seminoles guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes added 10 points in the win and fellow guard Devon Bookert notched nine points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Related Coverage Preview: Clemson at Florida State

The Seminoles defense posted nine blocks as centers Boris Bojanovsky and Chris Koumadje each swatted three.

The win by Florida State avenged an earlier loss to the Tigers back on Jan. 2 in Greenville, S.C., while the loss was just Clemson’s third conference defeat of the season.

The Tigers (13-8, 6-3) were having a terrific January before stubbing their toe against Florida State on Saturday, beating four ranked teams this month -- the most in one month in program history.

Clemson was paced by forward Jason Blossomgame with 22 points and seven rebounds, while the Tigers’ only other double-digit scorer guard Jordan Roper contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Clemson, which had won two in a row at Florida State before Saturday’s loss, still leads the all-time series 37-32. The Seminoles are 20-9 against the Tigers in Tallahassee.

The Tigers will try to rebound in their next outing Tuesday at Wake Forest, while Florida State will go for its third straight win on short rest as it faces North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday night.

The win Saturday marked Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton’s 250th career victory as coach of the Seminoles, as well his 450th overall.