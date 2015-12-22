Preview: Clemson at Georgia

Georgia guard J.J Frazier possesses the shooting range and mentality to take over a game when he gets hot, and the Bulldogs hope the junior’s recent play is a sign of things to come as they host Clemson on Tuesday. Frazier is averaging 21 points per game in his past four contests, highlighted by a 35-point effort in Saturday’s victory against Georgia Tech during which Frazier shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

Frazier, who scored 44 points total in his first five games, earned SEC player-of-the-week honors Monday – he also earned the league award following a 37-point performance last season against Mississippi State, but finished the season by scoring fewer than 10 points eight times in Georgia’s final 10 games. The Tigers, who lost Friday at home to No. 25 South Carolina 65-59, have allowed 60 or more points just three times in 11 games and are fifth in the nation in scoring defense (57.6 points per game). Forward Jaron Blossomgame leads Clemson in scoring (16.4 points) and rebounding (7.1) after posting a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards Friday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-4): Blossomgame is five rebounds shy of becoming the 30th player in school history to record 700 points and 500 rebounds in his career. Senior center Landry Nnoko ranks second in the ACC and 14th nationally in blocks per game (2.6), and is nine away from moving into seventh place on the school’s all-time list. The Tigers take care of the ball, averaging 10.1 turnovers per game (14th in the country); guard Jordan Roper has a 4.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.

ABOUT GEORGIA (5-3): Center Yante Maten may be one of the nation’s most improved players, averaging team highs in scoring (16.9, from five last season) and rebounding (8.1, from 4.3), and is scoring 20.6 points per contest in his past five games. Guard Kenny Gaines paces the Bulldogs in 3-point shooting at 43.5 percent, while Frazier’s outing Saturday raised his scoring average to 16. Georgia limits opponents to 37.6 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia and Clemson have not played since 2006-07; the Tigers will host the Bulldogs in the 2016-17 season opener.

2. Both teams are among the best in the nation in blocked shots per game: Georgia ranks 10th (6.4) while Clemson sits 18th (6.1).

3. The Bulldogs have held their past three opponents to less than 40 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Georgia 65, Clemson 61