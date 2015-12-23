Georgia 71, Clemson 48

Guards Kenny Gaines and Charles Mann combined to score 35 points and Georgia waltzed to an easy 71-48 win over Clemson on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Mann and Gaines combined to go 11 of 18 and score 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs (6-3). Forward Yante Maten, Georgia’s leading scorer at 16.9 points per game, was held to eight points.

Center Landry Nnoko led the Tigers with 11 points. Forward Jaron Blossomgame, the Tigers’ leading scorer at 16.4 points per game, was held to five points.

Clemson, which started the night ranked sixth in the nation in points allowed at 57.6, was tenacious on the defensive end during the first 10 minutes and took an early lead before the wheels fell off.

Guard Ty Hudson’s 3-point jumper gave Clemson (7-5) a 16-12 lead at the 11:17 mark.

The game was knotted at 16-16 with 10:10 left in the half when play got chippy as Hudson and Gaines tangled on the floor.

Both players were given flagrant technicals. But it was Georgia that seemed to be inspired and have more fight following the dustup.

Sparked by Mann and Gaines, the Bulldogs proceeded to outscore the Tigers 27-8 to take a 39-24 halftime lead.

Georgia came out to start the second half and scored six straight points to go up 45-24.

By the time Mann made a layup at the 13:09 mark, the Bulldogs had built a 26-point lead at 57-31.

Georgia held Clemson to 27.1 percent from the field while the Bulldogs made 52.1 percent of their field-goal attempts.