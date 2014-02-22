Preview: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Clemson’s victories this season have been punctuated by defense, but the Tigers found their stride offensively in snapping a three-game losing streak Tuesday against N.C. State. Clemson will need to carry balanced play into Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech, kicking off a two-game road swing the Tigers hope will solidify their hold on sixth place in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets lost for the fifth time in seven games Tuesday against Duke, and face a difficult three-game trip after Saturday’s contest, including a visit to top-ranked Syracuse.

Injuries continue to scuttle Georgia Tech’s hopes of finding consistency, as the Yellow Jackets played most of Tuesday without leading scorer Trae Golden, the fourth straight game he’s either missed or been rendered ineffective in due to a groin injury. Clemson scored 73 points in its victory over the Wolfpack, the first time in nine games the Tigers have cracked 70. Clemson has held eight ACC opponents under 60 points, including a 45-41 home victory over Georgia Tech on Feb. 4.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Carolinas

ABOUT CLEMSON (16-9, 7-6 ACC): K.J. McDaniels is third in scoring in conference action, and junior guard Rod Hall scored a career-best 20 against NC State to give the Tigers a big boost. Clemson ranks 14th in the ACC in scoring at 62.5 points per game, but its 56 points per game allowed trails Virginia by a half-point for the ACC’s top spot. McDaniels struggled mightily in the first meeting with Georgia Tech, going 3-for-14 from the field as the Tigers won despite shooting 31.9 percent.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (13-13, 4-9 ACC): The good news for is Robert Carter Jr. is rounding into form after missing 10 games with a knee injury, the sophomore scoring 13 points with eight rebounds in the loss to Duke. The Yellow Jackets sorely miss Golden’s leadership and offense: they had 13 turnovers and eight assists while wilting against Duke’s pressure. Kammeon Holsey has scored 27 points in his past two games, raising his scoring average to 7.7 for the season.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson leads the ACC in free-throw shooting at 74.8 percent after making 22-of-26 attempts against the Wolfpack.

2. Golden has missed two games completely and played a total of 35 unproductive minutes in two other games since injuring his groin.

3. After playing at Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, the Tigers finish at home against Maryland, Miami and Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Clemson 59, Georgia Tech 52