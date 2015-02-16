Preview: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Clemson’s hopes to snap a three-year NCAA Tournament drought will be challenged by a difficult schedule down the stretch, which makes Monday’s trip to Georgia Tech a game the Tigers must win. “We’ve been on the outside looking in for a while,” coach Brad Brownell told reporters after the Tigers dominated Virginia Tech in Saturday’s 75-54 victory. With games left at No. 5 Duke and No. 11 Notre Dame, the Tigers need to avoid stumbling against a Yellow Jackets squad that has lost 12 of its past 15.

Clemson guard Jordan Roper, who scored 21 points Saturday on 5-of-6 3-point shooting, is averaging 14.3 points during his past seven games. While the Tigers – who reached the NIT semifinals last season – are 5-2 during that stretch, the Yellow Jackets continue finding ways to fall short in close games. Saturday’s 57-53 home loss to Florida State marked Georgia Tech’s 10th conference loss by seven points or less.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CLEMSON (15-10, 7-6 ACC): The Tigers come off their strongest offensive performance of the season, netting a season high in 3-pointers (11) while posting 21 assists. Roper scored in double figures for the sixth time in seven games. Clemson ranks 34th nationally in scoring defense (60 points per game), holding its last nine opponents to 60 points or less.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (11-14, 2-11): Other than a 29-point loss to third-ranked Virginia, the Yellow Jackets’ other 10 ACC losses have come by a combined total of 38 points. Leading scorer Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 17 points Saturday and is averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his past seven games. Georgia Tech is 25th nationally in rebounding, averaging 38.4 per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson F Donte Grantham needs five more 3-pointers to become the first freshman in school history to record at least 40 3-pointers, 40 assists, 20 blocks and 20 steals.

2. The Tigers host Georgia Tech and N.C. State in between the trips to Duke and Notre Dame.

3. Georgia Tech scored a season-high 19 points off turnovers against Florida State.

PREDICTION: Clemson 64, Georgia Tech 57