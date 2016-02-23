Preview: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Marcus Georges-Hunt has scored 1,575 points over his brilliant four-year career at Georgia Tech, but none may have been bigger than the two he scored with two seconds left to beat No. 18 Notre Dame on Saturday. The 6-5 senior leads the Yellow Jackets’ quest for a fourth win in five games when Clemson and star Jaron Blossomgame visit Tuesday.

Georges-Hunt’s driving, twisting layup provided a 63-62 victory over the Fighting Irish and gave Georgia Tech a second win this season over a ranked team for the first time since 2009-10 - two years before coach Brian Gregory’s arrival. “That was a great play by Marcus. He’s made a lot of game-winning shots for us in his four years,” Gregory told reporters after the game. “He doesn’t bat an eye on those types of plays and that’s why he is a great player.” Despite outstanding play from Blossomgame, Clemson has dropped four of its last seven games since knocking off Pittsburgh on Jan. 27 and entering Joe Lunardi’s projected NCAA Tournament bracket. In the latest defeat Saturday, not even a school-record one turnover and 33 points from Blossomgame - the most by a Tiger since Edward Scott had 36 against Florida State in 2002 - could prevent Clemson from falling 77-74 at North Carolina State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Sports Network

ABOUT CLEMSON (16-11, 9-6 ACC): The 6-7 Blossomgame (18.1 points per game, 51.1 shooting from the field) posted a career high in scoring for the second time in four games after tallying 30 against Notre Dame on Feb. 8. He has averaged 22.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in his last 10 games. A win over Georgia Tech gives Clemson 10 wins in its first 16 conference games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (15-12, 5-9): The Yellow Jackets have won back-to-back ACC games (beat Florida State on Wednesday) for the first time since winning three straight from March 4-12, 2014. “So we had a good week. We are playing pretty well right now and we need to continue that,” Gregory said. “With this one, we were able to build on the momentum that we started on Wednesday and that’s a big step for us.” The 6-5 Georges-Hunt is averaging a career-high 16.6 points but 21 over his last five games, including a career-high 30 points against Wake Forest on Feb. 10.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers lead the series 68-60, including a 66-52 victory Feb. 13 behind 17 points from Blossomgame and 15 from Jordan Roper.

2. Georgia Tech senior G Adam Smith (14.1 points per game) leads the conference with 78 3-pointers.

3. Clemson seeks its first season sweep of 2015-16 and fifth in six seasons against the Yellow Jackets.

PREDICTION: Clemson 75, Georgia Tech 72