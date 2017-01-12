Preview: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Clemson travels to Georgia Tech on Thursday after each team opened ACC play with matchups against some of the nation’s elite. The Tigers have dropped two in a row against ranked competition, falling to No. 12 North Carolina and 20th-ranked Notre Dame by a combined eight points, while the Yellow Jackets followed up their conference-opening upset of North Carolina with losses to seventh-ranked Duke and No. 15 Louisville.

Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame (22 points) gave the Tigers another stellar performance in Saturday’s 75-70 defeat against the Fighting Irish, scoring 20 or more points for the 13th time in his past 19 regular-season ACC games. The Tigers gave up 15 3-pointers and were unable to hold a seven-point halftime lead, four days after taking North Carolina to overtime in an 89-86 loss. The Yellow Jackets scored just 18 first-half points and were on the verge of being blown out against Louisville before rallying, pulling within 41-38 before eventually falling 65-50. Junior forward Ben Lammers scored a career-best 24 points in defeat, and leads the ACC in blocks while ranking third in rebounding.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT CLEMSON (11-4, 1-2 ACC): Blossomgame leads the Tigers in scoring at 18.1 points per game, ranking sixth in the ACC, and the senior is 18-of-31 from the field while scoring 46 points in his past two contests. Junior guard Gabe DeVoe made a career-high four 3-pointers off the bench against Notre Dame, while senior center Sidy Djitte averages 7.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest. The Tigers are third in the ACC in turnovers per game (11 per contest).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-6, 1-2 ACC): Lammers continues his breakout season, averaging 14.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per contest while shooting 57.6 percent from the field. Freshman guard Josh Okogie is averaging 17.3 points through three conference games, raising his season average to 14.1. Georgia Tech is fifth in the country in blocks per game (6.6) and is holding opponents to 39.8 percent shooting from the field, ranking in the top 50 nationally.

TIP-INS

1. The Yellow Jackets have won every game this season in which they have outshot the opposition, and lost every game in which opponents shot a higher percentage.

2. The Tigers opened ACC play with a victory over Wake Forest, capping a nine-game winning streak that was Clemson’s longest since 2008-09.

3. Georgia Tech has won the past two meetings against the Tigers; Clemson leads the overall series 68-62.

PREDICTION: Clemson 76, Georgia Tech 72