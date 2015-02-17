(Updated: CORRECTS “six” to “seven” in note 3)

Georgia Tech 63, Clemson 52: Josh Heath scored a career-high 14 points to lead a balanced effort and a 14-0 second-half spurt lifted the host Yellow Jackets.

Demarco Cox added 12 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 11 points for Georgia Tech (12-14, 3-11 ACC), which led by as many as 18 points before Clemson drew within nine in the final minutes. Robert Sampson contributed 10 rebounds and three blocked shots to go along with seven points for the Yellow Jackets.

Jaron Blossomgame scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Tigers (15-11, 7-7), who also got 10 points off the bench from Austin Ajukwa. Clemson shot 36.4 percent from the field

Damarcus Harrison’s 3-pointer with just over 12 minutes to play tied the game at 32, but Clemson did not score for the next five-plus minutes. Heath’s basket with 11½ minutes to go jump-started the decisive burst, Cox and Sampson each added two baskets, Charles Mitchell hit a pair of free throws and Georges-Hunt’s bucket put the Yellow Jackets ahead 46-32 with 7½ minutes left.

Georges-Hunt nailed a 3-pointer to push the lead to 54-36, but three consecutive Georgia Tech turnovers fueled nine unanswered Clemson points – six from Ajukwa – to pull the Tigers within 54-45 with just over three minutes remaining. Heath’s spinning basket in the lane on the next possession pushed the advantage back to 11.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech G Chris Bolden did not dress after being suspended by Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory for unspecified reasons. … Georges-Hunt has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games while Cox has reached double figures in scoring in five of the past seven contests. … Clemson trailed 23-21 at halftime before Harrison scored seven points in the opening eight minutes of the second half.