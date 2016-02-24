EditorsNote: fixes slug

Georgia Tech 75, Clemson 73

Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt made a pair of free throws with three seconds left to help Georgia Tech complete a 75-73, come-from-behind win over Clemson on Tuesday in Atlanta.

The senior scored 25 points, shooting 8-for-10 from the field and 8-for-9 from the line, as the Yellow Jackets (16-12, 6-9 ACC) won their third consecutive game. He has scored 25 or more in three of the past five games.

The game was tied 73-73 when Clemson forward Donte Grantham made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining. Georgia Tech inbounded to Georges-Hunt, who drove to the basket and was fouled with three seconds left.

Clemson (16-12, 9-7 ACC) had chance to tie at the buzzer, but forward Jaron Blossomgame’s shot from the lane bounced away.

Georgia Tech guard Adam Smith scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and made a 3-pointer with 2:01 left that gave the Yellow Jackets a 71-70 lead. Georgia Tech trailed 60-49 with 12:19 left and outscored Clemson 22-10 to take the lead.

Blossomgame led the Tigers with 22 points, making three 3-pointers. Grantham scored all 16 of his points in the second half.

Georgia Tech also got 11 points and seven rebounds from forward Quinton Stephens and a strong defensive game from reserve center Ben Lammers, who had seven rebounds and four blocked shots.