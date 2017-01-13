FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
January 13, 2017 / 2:25 AM / 7 months ago

Lammers leads Georgia Tech over Clemson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lammers leads Georgia Tech over Clemson

Center Ben Lammers posted his eighth double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Georgia Tech beat Clemson 75-63 on Thursday to end a two-game losing streak.

Lammers scored six points during Georgia Tech's 21-11 run in the second half after Clemson had taken a one-point lead. The junior was 8-for-17 from the field and 7-for-7 from the line. Seven of his rebounds were on the defensive glass.

Georgia Tech (10-6, 2-2 ACC) also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Quinton Stephens, 13 points from Josh Okogie and 10 points from Tadric Jackson. Stephens and Jackson each had a pair of timely 3-point baskets.

Clemson (11-5, 1-3 ACC) was led by Jaron Blossomgame, who didn't score his first points until 7:36 left in the first half. The senior, who grew up in Atlanta, was 8-for-13 and had six rebounds. Avry Holmes scored 14 points for the Tigers.

Clemson had a 37-36 lead on Blossomgame's dunk with 16:38 in the second half before Georgia Tech regained the momentum on 3-pointers from Stephens and Jackson. The Yellow Jackets never trailed again.

Georgia Tech led by as many as eight points on three occasions in the first half, the last 28-20 on Abdoulaye Gueye's layup with 5:15 left. Clemson closed with a 10-4 run, six of those points coming from Blossomgame, and cut the Yellow Jackets' lead to 32-30 at halftime.

Clemson stayed close thanks to Holmes, who hit three 3-point shots and scored nine points. Lammers had nine points, including a slam, to lead the Yellow Jackets with nine points.

Georgia Tech begins a three-game road trip starting on Sunday at N.C. State. Clemson returns home to play Virginia on Saturday.

