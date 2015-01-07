Preview: Clemson at Louisville

Fifth-ranked Louisville hosts Wake Forest in its first ACC home game on Wednesday, but the Cardinals have more significant feats in mind in their debut campaign in the league. Point guard Chris Jones took a big leap forward in his development in Louisville’s 85-76 victory in its first conference game Saturday, scoring 20 of his 22 points in the second half while dishing out a career-best 10 assists. The Tigers opened ACC play with a 24-point loss at No. 17 North Carolina on Saturday, leading coach Brad Brownell to urge his team to be tougher.

“We have to be more tough-minded, and we have to be tougher physically,” Brownell told reporters after the Tigers scored just five field goals in a 17-point first half. The task gets tougher Wednesday as Louisville comes in ranking 12th in the nation in scoring defense at 55.7 points per game. The Tigers are last in the ACC in scoring at 65.2 points per game and shot a season-worst 28.3 percent against the Tar Heels.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (8-5, 0-1 ACC): Jaron Blossomgame is the Tigers’ most consistent scorer, reaching double figures 12 times in 13 games and leading Clemson in scoring at 13.6 points and rebounding at 8.2. Damarcus Harrison is 15-of-37 from 3-point range in his past seven contests. Landry Nnoko ranks second in the ACC and 39th nationally with 2.3 blocked shots per game.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (13-1, 1-0 ACC): Montrezl Harrell continues making a strong case for conference player of the year, ranking second in the league in rebounding (9.5), fourth in field-goal percentage (60.4 percent) and sixth in scoring (16.7). Terry Rozier leads the Cardinals in scoring at 17.1 points and is tops in the ACC in steals at 2.3 per game. Louisville is fifth nationally in steals (10.6), sixth in rebounds per game (42.1) and seventh in blocked shots (6.4).

TIP-INS

1. Harrell needs 38 points to become the 66th 1,000-point scorer in Louisville history.

2. Clemson G Rod Hall is the 12th player in school history with at least 750 points and 325 assists.

3. Rozier is averaging 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals in his past seven contests.

PREDICTION: Louisville 82, Clemson 64