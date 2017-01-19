Preview: Clemson at Louisville

Louisville begins a stretch of games without point guard and second-leading scorer Quentin Snider when it hosts snake-bitten Clemson for an ACC matchup Thursday night. Snider, who averages 12.1 points and four assists, is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a strained hip flexor as the 11th-ranked Cardinals go after their fourth consecutive victory.

“We’re experimenting with different lineups,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino told the Ramsey and Rutherford show on 93.9 The Ville. “. … We realize not having (Snider) is going to put a big burden on the shoulder of other guys.” The Cardinals have only one active scorer averaging more than 10.4 points and must take on a hungry Clemson team that has dropped four in a row. The Tigers lost three of those games by five points or fewer, including an overtime setback against No. 9 North Carolina and Saturday’s 77-73 defeat against Virginia. “This is our fourth league game that’s come down to the last minute and we’ve only won one,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters after Saturday’s loss. “That’s frustrating for all of us.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CLEMSON (11-6, 1-4 ACC): Senior forward Jaron Blossomgame poured in 22 points against Virginia, extending his streak of scoring at least 20 to four games, and averages 18.4 overall. Senior guard Avry Holmes had 15 points on Saturday and is the only other player averaging in double figures scoring (11.3) while leading the team with 36 made 3-pointers. The Tigers have three others averaging at least nine points, including junior guard Gabe DeVoe (9.6) after he scored 15 against Virginia – his highest output since the third game of the season against Xavier (16).

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (15-3, 3-2): Sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell, who leads the team in scoring (13.6), and sophomore forward Deng Adel (10.4) are the only other players aside from Snider averaging more than one assist. Mitchell will likely take over some of the ballhandling duties and the Cardinals will rely more on their defense, which is allowing 37.9 percent shooting. Junior forward Anas Mahmoud, who has blocked at least one shot in 19 consecutive games, stepped up with career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Duke on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson senior C Sidy Djitte leads the team in rebounding (7.8), but was limited to season lows of zero points, two boards and nine minutes Saturday.

2. Louisville junior F Jaylen Johnson, the team’s leading rebounder (6.5), averages eight points but has been held to nine total the last four games.

3. The Tigers knocked off the Cardinals 66-62 last season with 17 points and nine boards from Blossomgame.

PREDICTION: Louisville 72, Clemson 66