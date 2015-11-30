Preview: Clemson at Minnesota

Clemson hasn’t been much of a fan of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in recent years, dropping its last two such contests and winning once since 2008. The Tigers will have a chance to correct that and pull off a rare two-game sweep of the conference on Monday when they visit Minnesota.

After falling victim to a school-record tying 16 3-pointers from Massachusetts in the first game of the Main Event tournament last week in Las Vegas, Clemson bounced back with a 76-58 win over Rutgers in the consolation game. The Tigers were also able to avenge a loss in last year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge to the Scarlet Knights as a result. The Golden Gophers, who will not play a true road game until opening up conference play at Ohio State on Dec. 30, kicked off a season-high four-game homestand on Friday with a 93-90 triumph over Omaha after finishing sixth in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Minnesota is 3-0 in Williams Arena this season and has won 46 consecutive non-conference games at the venue – the second-longest such streak in the country.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CLEMSON (4-1): Tigers coach Brad Brownell was pleased with forwards Jaron Blossomgame and Donte Grantham (22 points apiece) against Rutgers after the duo combined for 20 – including only two from Grantham on 1-of-7 shooting versus UMass. “Our activity level was good and we stuck to our plan better tonight. Donte played like the player we know he can be, so it was great to see him bounce back,” Brownell told reporters. While Clemson’s frontcourt of Blossomgame, Grantham and center Landry Nnoko was highly efficient (22-of-31 from the field), the rest of their teammates combined to shoot 6-of-24 versus the Scarlet Knights.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-2): The Tigers’ aforementioned frontcourt trio figure to see plenty of 6-11 sophomore center Bakary Konate, who posted career highs of 14 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s win and appears to be rounding into form after recovering from a stress fracture in his foot. ”Bakary is out of shape because he has been hurt for six weeks, but he did a lot of good things, he’s evolving. … He works his butt off; just needs to get in shape,” coach Richard Pitino told reporters following Friday’s win. Leading scorer Joey King (17.2 points) has drained at least four 3-pointers in three of his six games.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota has won four consecutive Big Ten/ACC Challenge games and 18 straight November home contests.

2. Clemson has only committed 45 turnovers in five games. The Tigers’ average of nine turnovers is tied for the fifth-lowest mark in the country.

3. King is shooting better beyond the arc (20-for-35) than he is in front of it (11-of-21).

PREDICTION: Minnesota 77, Clemson 76