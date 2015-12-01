Minnesota 89, Clemson 83

In a well-played game that saw both teams execute efficiently on offense, Minnesota rallied in the second half Monday night for an 89-83 victory over Clemson at Williams Arena in Minneapolis in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Freshman forward Jordan Murphy came off the bench to collect a team-high 24 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (5-2), who stretched their home non-conference winning streak to 47 games.

Point guard Nate Mason contributed 17 points and eight assists for Minnesota, while forward Joey King missed only two shots and finished with 17 points. Forward Charles Buggs added 15 points in a reserve role.

Guard Jordan Roper and forward Jaron Blossomgame carried the Tigers’ offense, ringing up 25 and 24 points, respectively, while combining to connect on 16 of 25 field goals and 8 of 13 3-pointers.

Clemson (4-2) led by as many as 10 points in the first half and took a 42-36 lead to halftime. The Tigers upped their lead to eight early in the second half before the Golden Gophers gradually reeled them in, taking the lead for good on Murphy’ s 3-point play with 11 minutes left.

The Tigers canned 53.7 percent of their field goals and Minnesota sank 52.7 percent. The difference was at the foul line, where the Golden Gophers went 24 of 30 and Clemson hit 11 of 15.

