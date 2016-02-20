Preview: Clemson at N.C. State

Clemson is on a mini-roll, winning its last twogames to enhance its position on the NCAA Tournament bubble. But the Tigers have struggled on the road where they’ll play three oftheir final four games, beginning with Saturday’s visit to N.C. State.

Clemson won its final two contestsof a three-game homestand and is only 1.5 games behind ACC co-leaders Miami andNorth Carolina. The Tigers’ 2-6 record, though, in true road games is a blemishon their season résumé, but coach BradBrownell says he isn’t overly concerned. “I think that’s normal,” Brownell told the media followingWednesday’s 65-64 win over Boston College. “The home team generally plays alittle bit better, you feed off your crowd and some guys just play a bitbetter. When you’re on the road, you’re trying to put yourself in a position towin a game, and you hope your guys are good enough to do it.” Regardlessof the venue, meanwhile, it’s been a struggle for N.C. State, which has lostfive of its last seven games and stands above only Wake Forest (1-13) andBoston College (0-13) with its 3-10 ACC record.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT CLEMSON (16-10, 9-5 ACC): The Tigers havewon at least nine of their first 14 ACC games for only the fifth time in 63conference seasons. Forward Jaron Blossomgame scored a game-high 23 points topace the win over Boston College – his 12th game with at least 20points this season – and continues to lead the squad with 17.5 points and 7.1rebounds per game. Guard Avry Holmes matched his ACC season high with 17 pointsin the contest and, at 10.1 points per game, joins forward Donte Grantham (10.5)as the other two Tigers with double-digit scoring averages.

ABOUT N.C. STATE (13-13, 3-10): The Wolfpackplayed No. 8 Virginia to a 31-all first-half standstill Monday, but the hostCavaliers caught fire in the second half to outscore the visitors by 20 enroute to a 73-53 win. “Virginia was terrific in the second half,” N.C.State coach Mark Gottfried said in his post-game news conference. “They went6-for-9 from (3-point range, and) we went 0-for-9. That’s a pretty big spreadright there. ... We just had one bad half, (but) we’ll flush it out of oursystem and move on and get ready to play this weekend.” Guard Anthony Barberhit only 4-of-11 shots and was held below 20 points (14) for the first time insix games, but he’s still pacing the conference with 23.7 points per outingwhile Maverick Rowan is averaging 12.7 and Abdul-Malik Abu is contributing 12.3and a team-leading 8.4 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson and N.C. State have split their last 10meetings, including last season with the visiting team winning the two contests.

2. The Tigers have more ACC wins (eight) than nonconference victories(seven), the first time the program has accomplished that since the 1966-67season.

3. Wolfpack F BeeJay Anya (2.42 per game) andClemson C Landry Nnoko (2.35) rank 1-2 in the ACC in blocked shots per game.

PREDICTION: N.C. State 69, Clemson 66