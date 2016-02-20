North Carolina State 77, Clemson 74

Forward Abdul-Malik Abu provided 17 points and 16 rebounds as North Carolina State overcame a rough outing by the Atlantic Coast Conference scoring leader to defeat Clemson 77-74 on Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Guard Maverick Rowan poured in 20 points and forward Caleb Martin scored 16 points for N.C. State (14-13, 4-10 in the ACC). Martin and Rowan both made four 3-point shots.

Guard Anthony Barber, who entered the game at 23.7 points per game, finished with eight points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field.

Forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 33 points for Clemson (16-11, 9-6), which is considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament. He shot 12-for-22 from the field.

The Tigers, who had a two-game winning streak snapped, have been off to one of their best starts in ACC play. Center Sidy Djitte added 12 points.

N.C. State pulled away from a 52-52 tie to win for the second time in the last three games.

Blossomgame scored 11 consecutive Clemson points during a stretch late in the game.

N.C. State, which has a three-game home winning streak going into Wednesday night’s visit from first-place North Carolina, led 35-34 at halftime in what was a closely contested game throughout.

Of N.C. State’s ACC victories, this marked the team’s lowest point total.