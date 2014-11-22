Preview: Nevada vs. Clemson

Perhaps it’s a good thing Clemson doesn’t have time to lament its shocking loss to Gardner-Webb with a tough Nevada team on tap Saturday in the consolation bracket of the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Island. In the 72-70 loss to the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Donte Grantham called a time out when the Tigers didn’t have any left and Clemson was issued a technical foul. Gardner-Webb’s Jarvis Davis made both free throws to stun the Tigers who have to regroup quickly to salvage this weekend.

“I think I’ve seen a loss about every possible way but then this happens,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters after the game. “It’s on me. Obviously I thought we had another timeout. On the inbound pass itself, there wasn’t a ton of duress. It’s unfortunate and right now I can’t worry about who we play (Saturday), I have to get our guys’ minds right.” That could be challenging considering not only the late-game collapse, but Clemson seemingly controlled the game in the second half and held three 12-point leads. Meanwhile, Nevada made a strong push late before falling to Seton Hall 68-60 on Friday.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT NEVADA (2-1): The Wolf Pack have to feel good about the way they played near the end of the Seton Hall game by whittling a 19-point lead down to 63-57 with 1:16 left. Nevada showed a balanced offense with four starters scoring in double figures in Michael Perez with 12 points, Marqueze Coleman with 11 and AJ West and D.J. Fenner added 10 each. The key against the Tigers will be getting off to a good start which they didn’t do against the Pirates by falling behind by 11 points in the first half.

ABOUT CLEMSON (1-1): There are a few concerns facing the Tigers coming into Nevada like chilly 3-point shooting (4-for-13) as only Damarcus Harrison (3-of-5) was able to find his stroke. Despite Jaron Blossomgame grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds, the bigger Tigers were outrebounded 40-34. Also, Clemson scored only nine points off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson has lost to Big South foes back-to-back after falling to Winthrop and Gardner-Webb.

2. Harrison’s 19 points against Gardner-Webb were a season high.

3. The Wolf Pack shot just 38 percent against Seton Hall.

PREDICTION: Clemson 69, Nevada 63