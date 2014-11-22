Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:10.0pt; font-family:“Times New Roman”,“serif”;}

Clemson 59, Nevada 50: The Tigers bounced back from a disappointing loss on Friday behind Jaron Blossomgame’s 13 points for a victory over the Wolf Pack in the consolation bracket of the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands.

Clemson (2-2) suffered a humiliating late-game collapse in its first-round matchup against Gardner-Webb, but Nevada (2-2) couldn’t get closer than eight points in the closing seconds. Landry Nnoko added 10 points for Clemson, which take on the winner of LSU-Weber State on Monday.

The Wolf Pack, who fell to Seton Hall in the first round, were led by D.J. Fenner and Tyron Criswell with 11 points apiece while Marqueze Coleman added 10. Nevada connected on just one of their last seven field goals to end the game.

Clemson took command of the game midway through the first half and didn’t let up after leading 39-24 at halftime. Nevada made a token run to cut the lead to 11 in the second half after a jumper by Fenner, but Donte Grantham hit back-to-back jumpers to start a 9-0 run for the Tigers.

Nevada led 11-10 when Clemson went on a 22-5 run over a span of 5:06 thanks to hot 3-point shooting and five Wolf Pack turnovers. The Tigers connected on 7-of-8 field goals during the spurt to take a 36-16 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers ended the first half 14-for-25 from the floor (56 percent). … Nevada committed eight turnovers in the first half which led to 11 Clemson points. … The Wolf Pack went to the line only six times and made four free throws.