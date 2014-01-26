Preview: Clemson at North Carolina

Clemson has never won in Chapel Hill and this season represents a solid chance for the Tigers to end the dismal skid when they visit struggling North Carolina on Sunday. The Tigers have all lost 56 visits to North Carolina’s campus and face a Tar Heels squad that is 1-4 in ACC play for only the second time ever. North Carolina’s streak over Clemson includes double-digit wins in 24 of its last 26 home games against the Tigers.

Clemson also faces another rare opportunity as a victory would give the school wins over Duke and North Carolina in the same season for the first time since the 1995-96 campaign. The Tigers were routed 76-43 by Pittsburgh in their last outing while North Carolina succumbed 76-61 at Virginia. The Tar Heels’ trouble areas include free-throw shooting and the 61.5 percent success rate is on track to be the worst in program history.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CLEMSON (13-5, 4-2 ACC): Getting routed by Pittsburgh was a stern reminder that the Tigers have a lot of work to do despite their strong start in conference play. Clemson quickly fell behind by double digits, shot just 32 percent from field and leading scorer K.J. McDaniels (16.4) was the lone player to reach double figures with 11 points. “All of a sudden you get slapped in the face a little bit and it’s real,” coach Brad Brownell said afterward. “There’s nowhere to hide.”

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (11-7, 1-4): Leading scorer Marcus Paige (16.8) has failed to reach double digits in three of five conference games while shooting 34.3 percent and finding creative ways to get him open has become a high priority. “I think it’s no secret that people know the guy we need to score and to create is Marcus Paige,” assistant coach Hubert Davis said while filling in for coach Roy Williams on the latter’s weekly radio show. “Every time he catches the ball, he’s got two or three guys with him, so we’ve got to do a better job of getting him open.”

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels own a 127-20 series edge and have won the last five meetings.

2. Clemson allows just 54.8 points per game and is 6-0 when giving up 50 or fewer points.

3. North Carolina is shooting a lowly 22.7 percent from 3-point range in ACC play.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 63, Clemson 60