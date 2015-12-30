Preview: Clemson at North Carolina

Eighth-ranked North Carolina looks to continue its historic home dominance of Clemson as both teams open ACC play on Wednesday. The Tigers have not beaten the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in 57 previous meetings

North Carolina is coming in on an offensive roll, having averaged 92 points in seven December games. Coach Roy Williams, however, hasn’t been pleased with the team’s defense, especially at the 3-point line, which was costly in losses to Northern Iowa and Texas. “I keep saying to them, ‘guys, nobody’s ever been the best team unless they guarded people,'” coach Roy Williams told reporters following his team’s most recent win over UNC Greensboro, which was an 11-point game before the Tar Heels closed with a decisive 29-7 run. Clemson’s most recent outing wasn’t exactly a confidence builder as Georgia routed the Tigers 71-48 and held them to 27.1 percent shooting.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-5): The Tigers’ offense has struggled against good competition, averaging 52.3 points in losses to Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. Forwards Jason Blossomgame (15.4 points per game on 55 percent shooting) and Donte Grantham (10.5, 40.7) are the only Tigers averaging in double figures. Junior guard Avry Holmes (9.8 points) is the team’s best 3-point threat while 6-10 senior center Landry Nnoko has contributed 8.3 points off the bench on 59.4 percent shooting.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (11-2): Led by 6-10 senior Brice Johnson and senior point guard Marcus Paige, the Tar Heels are rated No. 1 in the nation in offensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. Johnson, who averages a team-best 16.2 points, has been spectacular since fellow big man Kennedy Meeks was sidelined with an injury, averaging 22.5 points and 11 rebounds in the past four games. Paige has been his usual dependable self in his seven games since returning to the lineup, averaging 14.6 points while dishing out 29 assists with only four turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels have won 17 of the last 18 meetings against the Tigers.

2. North Carolina averaged only 8.4 turnovers in its past five games.

3. North Carolina sophomore G Joel Berry II has upped his average from 4.2 points as a freshman to 11.8 his season.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 86, Clemson 65