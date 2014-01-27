FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Carolina 80, Clemson 61
#Intel
January 27, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

North Carolina 80, Clemson 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS that Adonis Filer also had 12 points for Clemson in Para 3)

North Carolina 80, Clemson 61: James Michael McAdoo had 22 points and seven rebounds as the Tar Heels improved to 57-0 at home against the Tigers.

Marcus Paige tallied 15 points and Leslie McDonald added 12 as North Carolina (12-7, 2-4 ACC) continued its Chapel Hill mastery of Clemson. Kennedy Meeks had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Tar Heels, who shot 55.4 percent from the field.

K.J. McDaniels had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (13-6, 4-3), who shot just 34 percent from the field. Landry Nnoko and Adonis Filer added 12 points apiece for Clemson, which has lost its last two games by an average of 26 points.

Clemson was within a point 8 1/2 minutes into the contest before North Carolina took control with a 17-3 burst. The Tar Heels led 37-21 at halftime and the Tigers were 6-of-26 shooting at the break.

Things got worse as Clemson missed its first eight second-half shots and North Carolina stretched its advantage to 54-23 on Paige’s 3-pointer with under 13 1/2 minutes to play. The Tar Heels led comfortably the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McAdoo was 9-of-13 from the field but just 4-of-10 from the free-throw line. … Clemson is averaging just 48.3 points over its last three losses, which includes Tuesday’s 76-43 loss to Pittsburgh. … North Carolina has posted double-digit victories in 25 of its last 27 home games against the Tigers.

