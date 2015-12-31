No. 7 North Carolina 80, Clemson 69

Guard Marcus Paige scored 18 points and guard Joel Berry provided 16 points as No. 7 North Carolina defeated Clemson 80-69 in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams on Wednesday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Clemson has never won in Chapel Hill in 58 visits.

Reserve forwards Isaiah Hicks and Theo Pinson scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for North Carolina (12-2), which played the first of three ACC games in a six-day period. Hicks and Pinson combined to make 10 of 11 shots from the field. Forward Justin Jackson added 13 points.

Guard Gabe DeVoe scored eight consecutive points during a 10-0 run to draw the Tigers within 63-57 with more than seven minutes to play.

Berry scored six points in the last seven minutes to help the Tar Heels expand the lead.

Clemson (7-6) received 15 points from forward Jaron Blossomgame, 13 from guard Jordan Roper and 11 from guard Avry Holmes. DeVoe ended up with 10 points.

The Tar Heels led 37-30 at halftime. They shot 50 percent from the field in both halves, finishing 32 of 64.

An 11-2 spurt early in the second half gave North Carolina a 50-37 edge.

Clemson scored 20 points on free throws to help it stay within range.