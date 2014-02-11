Preview: Clemson at Notre Dame

In its first game in theAtlantic Coast Conference, Notre Dame knocked off nationally-rankedDuke in front of its home crowd, setting up high expectationsfor coach Mike Brey’s team. Unfortunately, those expectations haveyet to be met, as the Irish have struggled to a 3-7 league recordsince that victory, including going 2-3 at Purcell Pavilion. Thingsdon’t get easier with Clemson coming to town Tuesday, as the Tigershave a 6-4 mark in league play and come off a tough loss to Syracuseon Sunday.Clemson likes to slow the gamedown, running a very methodical offense and holding opponents to a league-low 55.1 points a game. TheTigers allow opponents to shoot just 38.1 percent from the field, also topsin the ACC. Notre Dame’s offense, which averages 73.9 points but hasstruggled during conference play, needs to be at itsbest for the Irish to snap their two-game losingstreak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT CLEMSON (15-7, 6-4 ACC): Asgood as the Tigers’ defense has been this season, their offense hasbeen inconsistent at best. Clemson has scored fewer than 50 points in four ofits last nine games, but coach Brad Brownell knows he can’t alter his team’s personality overnight. “We’re not thekind of team that’s going to be able to just all of a sudden change,”Brownell told the Greenville News. “This is who we are, so we‘vegot to get eight from this guy and nine from this guy and 10 fromthis guy and eight from this guy, and (leading scorer) K.J.(McDaniels) has got to give us his 16 or 18. That’s just who we areand probably how we’re going to have to play.”

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (12-12, 3-8):One of the biggest problems for the Irish is rebounding. Notre Dame ranks 12thin the ACC with 35.2 boards per game, and 6-5 swingman PatConnaughton is nearly the team’s top man on the boards with 7.5 acontest. “Idon’t know if he should be our leading rebounder all the time,”Brey told the South Bend Tribune after Connaughton had 10 againstNorth Carolina Saturday while four Notre Dame big men combined for12. “I love that he gets double-figure rebounds, but we could usesome more out of some of these other guys on the backboard.”

TIP-INS

1. Despite their deficiencies on the glass, the Irish have two of the top six board men inthe ACC in Garrick Sherman (7.9) and Connaughton.

2. The Tigers are trying to win aroad game on one day’s rest for the first time since beatingNorth Carolina State in 2008.

3. This is the first meetingbetween the two schools in basketball. A Clemson win would make theTigers only the second team in history to win its first football andbasketball games at Notre Dame.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 58,Clemson 52