Preview: Clemson at Notre Dame

Notre Dame has already clinched third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference and a double-bye in the ACC Tournament but is trying to keep the momentum rolling. The 11th-ranked Fighting Irish will look for their fifth win in six games when they host Clemson in the regular-season finale on Saturday. The Tigers need a victory to clinch a .500 record in ACC play and are fighting for ACC Tournament positioning with a big group in the middle of the standings.

Clemson held a late lead over Notre Dame at home on Feb. 10 before Jerian Grant took over down the stretch and led the Fighting Irish to a 60-58 triumph. Grant struggled in the second half at Louisville on Wednesday, but his fellow perimeter players picked up the slack in a 71-59 road win that locked up third place in the conference and gave Notre Dame its fourth win of the season over a top-20 opponent. “For us, we talked about it being another resume win for our NCAA Tournament resume,” Irish coach Mike Brey told reporters. “I‘m glad our guys responded to that.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (16-13, 8-9 ACC): The Tigers suffered their fifth loss in seven games against visiting North Carolina State on Tuesday and have dropped three in a row on the road in dipping below .500 in conference play. Clemson ranks 14th in the 15-team ACC with a 40.9 team field-goal percentage and slumped to 29.9 percent in the loss on Tuesday, including 5-of-20 from beyond the arc. “We almost played like we had a piano on our back a little bit instead of confidently making plays,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell told reporters of the team’s offensive struggles. “That is a little disappointing.”

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (25-5, 13-4): The Fighting Irish are on the other end of the spectrum when it comes to shooting and lead the ACC in field-goal percentage at 50.9. The shots were not falling at quite so prodigious a clip in the first meeting with the Tigers, when Notre Dame shot 43.1 percent from the field, but freshman Bonzie Colson hit both of his shots in 18 minutes off the bench and has only expanded his role in the offense since, up to a season-high 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting Wednesday. “(Colson) has been able to deliver like this because his attitude was so good the first half of the season when he wasn’t playing,” Brey told reporters. “…The one thing he’s done, he’s energized the rest of our players. Our guys love having him in there.”

TIP-INS

1. Colson has shot 50 percent or better from the floor in each of the last seven games, including 19-of-24 in the last three.

2. Tigers freshman G Gabe DeVoe scored 18 points on Tuesday, six more than his previous season total.

3. Irish F Pat Connaughton went 1-of-5 from 3-point range against Louisville to snap a string of six straight games with multiple 3’s.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 68, Clemson 61