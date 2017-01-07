Preview: Clemson at Notre Dame

No. 21 Notre Dame has owned Clemson, but Jaron Blossomgame has worn out the Fighting Irish. With both teams coming off hard-fought decisions this week, Notre Dame seeks a 3-0 start in league play when it hosts the Tigers on Saturday.

Notre Dame has won all four games in the series, all since joining the ACC in 2013-14, but the 6-7 senior Blossomgame has torched the Irish for 69 points in his previous three games after scoring just two points against the Irish in his freshman season. The Tigers had their nine-game winning streak snapped Tuesday in an 89-86 overtime loss at home to No. 16 North Carolina despite another stellar performance from the senior forward. The Irish are coming off a 77-70 victory over No. 9 Louisville on Wednesday behind 18 points and 14 rebounds from junior forward Bonzie Colson as well as a combined 46 points from Steve Vasturia and Matt Farrell.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CLEMSON (11-3, 1-1 ACC): Against the Tar Heels, Blossomgame had 24 points and seven rebounds, senior guard Avry Holmes added 20 points and sophomore guard Marcquise Reed 17, but the Tigers were done in by a 23-3 deficit in second-chance points. Blossomgame is averaging 17.8 points this season but is just 7-of-43 beyond the arc after connecting on 44 percent a season ago. Reed (10.9 points per game), junior guard Gabe DeVoe (nine) and sophomore forward Elijah Thomas (8.4) comprise one of the ACC's top bench rotations, as Clemson is 10-1 when its reserves outscore the opposition.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (13-2, 2-0): The 6-5 Colson, the first Irish non-guard to record double-digit scoring numbers in each of the first 15 games, leads the team at 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Vasturia (15.1 points), a 6-6 senior guard, scored a career-high 24 points against the Cardinals and ranks sixth in the country in free-throw percentage at 93.3. The Irish are the nation's top free-throw shooting team at 84 percent, lead the nation in assists-to-turnover ratio at 1.89 and are also one of the ACC's top 3-point shooting teams at 39.6 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson was tied for the national lead with five top-50 RPI wins through Thursday.

2. Blossomgame needs just two points to become the seventh player in school history with 1,400 points and 700 rebounds. The last player to achieve the feat was Trevor Booker (2006-10).

3. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will become the 35th active coach to be on the sidelines for 700 games when he coaches against Clemson.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 86, Clemson 77