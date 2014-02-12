Notre Dame 68, Clemson 64 (2 OT):Freshman Steve Vasturia scored 11 points - including two 3-pointersin the second overtime - to help the Fighting Irish edge the visitingTigers.

Eric Atkins led Notre Dame(13-12, 4-8 ACC) with 16 points while Zach Auguste added 14 pointsand a team-high 12 rebounds. Pat Connaughton scored 13 points,grabbed seven rebounds, dished out seven assists and hit two freethrows with 18 seconds to go in the second overtime to clinch thegame for the Irish.

K.J. McDaniels had a monster gamefor Clemson (15-8, 6-5), tallying 30 points, 14 rebounds, five blocksand three assists before fouling out in the closing seconds. Rod Halladded 12 points but the Tigers were hurt by 34.3 percent shootingfrom the field, including 7-of-29 from 3-point range.

The first half of the game wasclose throughout, with Notre Dame taking control with a 10-2 run latein the half to hold a five-point lead at intermission. It was likethat throughout the second half before the Irish looked to hold theedge after holding Clemson scoreless for more than five minutes andtaking a seven-point lead with less than three minutes to play.

The Tigers scored the nextseven points, with Rod Hall tying the game with a free throw with fourseconds to play and sending the contest to overtime. Notre Dame again looked poised to take control in a low-scoringextra period with afour-point lead with 24 seconds to play, but Hall’s layup and twofree throws by Landry Nnoko sent the contest to a second overtimetied at 60.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Irish hit5-of-21 from 3-point range. … This was Notre Dame’s longest contestsince a five-overtime victory over Louisville last February.Clemson’s last double-overtime game was a January 2006 loss to NorthCarolina State. … The Tigers committed just eight turnovers.