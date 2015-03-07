FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Notre Dame 81, Clemson 67
March 7, 2015 / 11:23 PM / 3 years ago

Notre Dame 81, Clemson 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 11 Notre Dame 81, Clemson 67: Jerian Grant scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and added eight assists as the Fighting Irish turned away the visiting Tigers in the regular-season finale.

Zach Auguste scored 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Demetrius Jackson scored 14 as Notre Dame (26-5, 14-4 ACC) earned its fifth win in the last six games. Steve Vasturia contributed 12 points for the Fighting Irish, who will serve as the No. 3 seed in the upcoming ACC tournament.

Jaron Blossomgame scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Clemson (16-14, 8-10). Landry Nnoko collected 19 points and nine boards for the Tigers, who suffered their fourth straight road loss and finished tied for ninth in the ACC.

Blossomgame went 8-of-9 from the field in the first half and knocked down two jumpers in the final minute to keep Clemson within 38-31 at the break. Nnoko’s tip cut the deficit to five points before a quick 7-0 burst by Notre Dame spread the lead to double figures.

Jackson scored five straight points to spread the gap to 55-38 with just over 14 minutes to play and drained a 3-pointer with 9 1/2 minutes left to keep it a 16-point gap. Grant converted three-point plays on back-to-back possessions to push the advantage to 75-56 as the Fighting Irish closed it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame, which entered the day second in the nation with a team field-goal percentage of 50.9, shot 54.5 percent against the Tigers. … Clemson went 11-of-34 from the floor in the second half and went 4-of-18 from 3-point range in the contest. … The Fighting Irish were outrebounded 40-28 but made up the difference by only committing four turnovers.

