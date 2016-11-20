Preview: Clemson vs. Oklahoma

Both teams will try to leave the Sunshine State with a pair of victories in four days when Clemson faces Oklahoma on Sunday in the third-place game of the Tire Pros Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Clemson fell behind early and could not recover in an 83-77 loss to No. 10 Xavier and the Sooners coughed up an 18-point lead before losing 73-67 in overtime to Northern Iowa in Friday’s semifinals.

Oklahoma, which averaged 94 points in the first two games of the season, was held to 37.5 percent from the field by Northern Iowa and the Sooners could not stop the Panthers down the stretch. “As disappointing as this is, there was a lot to learn from this,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “Turnovers, value possessions, finish plays strong – those are all things we’ll get better at.” The Tigers needed the day off to refuel after coach Brad Brownell got only 23 minutes from his bench in the semifinals – 18 from Marcquise Reed. They could also use a breakout game from ACC preseason first-team pick Jaron Blossomgame, who is just 11-for-28 from the field and 2-of-8 from 3-point range in the tournament.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CLEMSON (2-1): Junior guard Gabe DeVoe, who averaged just 5.3 points last season, has scored 16 in each of the two tournament games and added eight rebounds along with five assists in the loss to Xavier. The Tigers boast four players averaging at least 14 points overall, with senior guard Avry Holmes and junior forward Donte Grantham joining DeVoe and Blossomgame. Devoe (38) and senior center Sidy Djitte (28), who averages a team-high 7.3 rebounds, both set career bests in minutes played against Xavier.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2-1): The Sooners hope to continue dominating on the boards after building a plus-11.3 margin in the first three games of the campaign, outrebounding Northern Iowa 42-32 on Friday. Oklahoma will need a better shooting performance from leading scorer Jordan Woodard (17.0 points) as the senior guard missed 13 of his 16 attempts from the field in the semifinal defeat. Sophomore guard Christian James, who fouled out against Northern Iowa, has drained 13-of-24 from the field in his first three games of the season.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma F Khadeem Lattin is averaging 13.3 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

2. Clemson is shorthanded with G Shelton Mitchell out with a knee injury and G Ty Hudson suspended indefinitely.

3. It’s the first meeting for the programs in basketball after the schools met in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 76, Clemson 68