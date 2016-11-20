Clemson tops Oklahoma in Orlando 3rd-place game

Senior point guard Jordan Woodard scored 21 points and freshman guard Christian James added 17 while connecting on all five of his 3-point attempts as Oklahoma held off Clemson 70-64 in the third-place game of the Tire Pros Invitational on Sunday evening in Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma (3-1) made 10 of 20 3-point shots and scored 25 points off a season-high 17 turnovers by Clemson (2-2).

The Sooners led by 35-23 at halftime, then extended that advantage to 18 with 12:49 left in the game. But Clemson, sparked by preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference forward Jaron Blossomgame, slashed the deficit to 58-56 with four minutes left.

Blossomgame, who scored just four points in the first half, erupted for 18 in the second half en route to a season-high 22. But James hit back-to-back 3-pointers and added a layup in a decisive 8-0 run that gave the Sooners -- who blew an 18-point lead in an overtime loss to Northern Iowa in the tournament semifinals on Friday -- some breathing room.

Clemson never drew closer than four points after that.

Center Sidy Djitte played all 40 minutes for Clemson and responded with a career-high 14 rebounds and 14 points, including his first career 3-pointer. Guard Marcquise Reed added 13 points for the Tigers, who were tabbed for an 11th-place finish in the ACC preseason poll.

Oklahoma, picked to finish sixth in the Big 12, also got 14 points from freshman guard Kameron McGusty and 10 points from junior forward Khadeem Lattin.