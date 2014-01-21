Preview: Clemson at Pittsburgh

Clemson is proving the pundits wrong and, at this rate, the Tigers just might find themselves in the NCAA Tournament. Picked to finish 14th in the ACC by the media, Clemson has won three straight games and looks to defeat another ranked opponent when it visits No. 21 Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Tigers were up and down in the non-conference portion of their schedule, but have defeated No. 20 Duke, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest in the last 10 days.

”We came back from ACC media day and we had the paper in our hand. We saw we were 14th. I laughed. To prove those people wrong is a good feeling,“ Tigers leading scorer K.J. McDaniels said. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, had its six-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 59-54 loss at No. 2 Syracuse - a game in which the Panthers led by three with less than three minutes remaining before allowing 10 of the last 12 points. “We have to learn from some things, but we played with a lot of heart and a lot of energy,” coach Jamie Dixon said.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (13-4, 4-1 ACC): The Tigers are a below-average offensive team, ranking 301st in the nation in points per game entering Monday’s action, but their defense has been terrific of late. Clemson has held six straight opponents to 60 points or fewer, including Saturday’s 61-53 victory over Wake Forest in which the Demon Deacons shot 36.2 percent and made only four of their 17 3-pointers. McDaniels, who had 15 points and a career-high 12 rebounds against Wake Forest, averages 16.7 points and 7.2 boards to pace the Tigers in both categories.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (16-2, 4-1): Fifth-year senior Lamar Patterson has emerged as one of the favorites for ACC Player of the Year as he is averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting well from the field (51.2 percent), 3-point range (42.9) and the foul line (77.8). Talib Zanna, another fifth-year senior, has increased his scoring and rebounding every season of his Pitt career and is averaging 12.9 points and 8.2 boards to go along with a team-high 15 blocks. Sophomore point guard James Robinson is one of the league’s best at his position, recording 73 assists and only 14 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson is beginning a grueling stretch where five of its next six games are on the road, including matchups against North Carolina, Florida State, Syracuse and Notre Dame.

2. Robinson has not committed more than one turnover in a game since the season opener against Savannah State, when he had two.

3. The Tigers have eight players who have attempted at least 20 3-pointers, but only two of them (Devin Coleman, Adonis Filer) shoot better than 35 percent.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 55, Clemson 51