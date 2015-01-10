Preview: Clemson at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh will try to present coach Jamie Dixon with his 300th coaching victory Saturday when the Panthers host Clemson in ACC play. Dixon brings a 299-100 coaching record into the contest, including a 61-60 overtime victory at Boston College on Tuesday. Pitt rallied from a 10-point deficit 53-43 with 3:04 left in regulation to send the contest into overtime, when guard Josh Newkirk won it with a layup with 5.5 seconds to go.

Clemson, coming off a 58-52 loss at No. 5 Louisville on Wednesday, is familiar with Newkirk. It was his game-tying jumper at the buzzer that sent last year’s game at Clemson into overtime, when the Panthers eventually pulled out a 83-78 victory. The 6-foot-1 sophomore finished with 15 points, seven assists and one turnover at Boston College.

TV: Noon ET, RSN, ROOT Sports, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (8-6, 0-2 ACC): Defense has been a hallmark for the Tigers, who held Louisville to 18 first-half points under coach Brad Brownell. Clemson is holding opponents to 39.2 percent shooting from the floor and 30.6 percent from 3-point range. Forward Jaron Blossomgame leads the team in scoring (13.7) and rebounding (8.3) while guard Damarcus Harrison (11.1) and forward Donte Grantham (10.1) are also averaging in double figures.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (11-4, 1-1): Sophomore forward Michael Young leads the Panthers in scoring (13.7) and rebounding (7.9), and has scored in double figures in seven straight games. Point guard James Robinson (11.1) also is averaging in double figures and has started 83 games in his career. The Panthers are 7-1 since senior guard Cameron Wright (7.6), who missed the first seven games with a broken foot, returned to the lineup.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh has won seven overtime games in a row and is 5-0 all-time in ACC overtime games.

2. The Panthers are 7-0 at home this season and 200-27 in 13 years at the Petersen Events Center.

3. Clemson has shot less than 30 percent from 3-point range in six of its last seven games.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 69, Clemson 58